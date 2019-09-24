 Careers Information | Lifewell
Life-changing Services, Life-changing Career

Looking to Make an Impact?

At Lifewell, you’ll join a team passionate about providing hope, healing and health to the ones we serve.

Come join us and help lives change!
  Lifewell is an awesome company to work for. They care about their employees and it truly shows from the top down. The company is doing the best they can to help our patients and that is important to me as an employee. It’s one of the main reasons I work here!  

Sue G, Executive Assistant, 2 years

  In the 3 years I’ve been with Lifewell, I’ve grown both personally and professionally. The support of my supervisor, coworkers, leadership and the experience gained from the members we serve has been invaluable. Working at Lifewell has made me feel part of an extended family, which I value because when things get challenging, I know someone is always there.  

Stephanie P, Medical Records Specialist, 3 years

  Teamwork!!! Across the locations, great teamwork is what sets Lifewell apart. This is a great atmosphere to ask questions, learn, and grow. There is always a friendly Lifewell employee to point you in the right direction. And it all begins with the great attitudes that I’ve personally noticed from leadership.  

Daniel S, Peer Support Associate, 2 years

  In my time working with Lifewell SMI Clinics, I have seen that this agency embraces transparency, strives for excellence and quality in all aspects of our service provision, promotes a healthy work-life balance, and supports its employees all around.  

Dominique L, Assistant Director, 6 years

  I love the work that we do as a company I truly feel like Lifewell is changing so many lives!! We work together as a team providing the best care we can, and the biggest thing I like about Lifewell is that the patients/ clients matter to us.  

Rebecca B, Medical Assistant, 6 months

  I’ve been employed with Lifewell for almost 7 years. Not only has Lifewell been a great company to work for, but they have also continued to provide education, support, and guidance as I continue to grow as a professional in my field. I love Lifewell’s ability to allow staff to seek out leadership opportunities to meet employee professional goals.  

Kandis B, Program Manager, 6 years

The experience I have gained from my time at Lifewell has been invaluable to my career. Through my employment, I have learned an exuberant amount of knowledge through peer and leadership collaboration, as well as field experience; which has further enhanced my expertise in the mental health field.

Breck V, ACT Clinical Coordinator, 3 years

Pay & Benefits

We take pride in providing our employees with a supportive work environment which empowers individuals to fulfill their passions and balance work/life goals. Here are a few of the ways we reward and provide opportunities to grow:
Competitive Pay

Paid Time Off & Sick Time

Holiday Pay

Variety of Health Insurance Plans

Personal Benefit Shopper

403(b) Retirement Plan

Wellness Program with Incentive Pay

Employee Assistance Program

Reimbursement of Licensure fees

NHSC Loan Repayment Program

Your work at Lifewell gets rewarded with industry-competitive compensation and benefits.

Enjoy time away from work to recharge, travel, take care of personal matters or spend time with family and friends. Regular full-time employees start off with 2 weeks per year and earn up to 5 weeks per year of time-off depending on the length of service.

We provide 10 paid Holidays each year.

We offer over 10 different health insurance plans to choose from, including PPO & HSA Plans, to personalize your healthcare options for you and your family’s needs.

A unique online shopping experience that will offer suggestions and recommendations to help you make the best decision for all of your insurance needs.

Start planning for retirement! Make your own contributions as soon as you would like and after one year of employment, you will receive Lifewell’s discretionary match and employer contributions.

Getting healthy pays off! Earn rewards by engaging and participating in our Wellness Program.

Help is here when you need it: Our comprehensive Employees Assistance Program offers counseling as well as coaching regarding financial, legal and daily living issues.

We support professional staff development and offer reimbursement for certain clinical licensure application/renewal fees for staff to obtain and/or maintain independent licensure.

We are an accredited facility under the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) and this program offers potential student loan repayment to licensed mental health providers and professionals working at accredited Lifewell sites.

 

Lifewell is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Values & Extras

  • Client Centered and Client Focused
  • Internal Career Growth Opportunities
  • Learning and Development Opportunities
  • Teamwork
  • Various Work Schedules
  • Employee Discounts
Lifewell has multiple locations in the Phoenix metro area listed as approved sites under the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) program. This program offers Loan Repayment opportunities to licensed providers who provide direct patient care.

Click Here to find out if you qualify for the NHSC program!

