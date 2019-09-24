Careers
Life-changing Services, Life-changing Career
Lifewell is an awesome company to work for. They care about their employees and it truly shows from the top down. The company is doing the best they can to help our patients and that is important to me as an employee. It’s one of the main reasons I work here!
Sue G, Executive Assistant, 2 years
In the 3 years I’ve been with Lifewell, I’ve grown both personally and professionally. The support of my supervisor, coworkers, leadership and the experience gained from the members we serve has been invaluable. Working at Lifewell has made me feel part of an extended family, which I value because when things get challenging, I know someone is always there.
Stephanie P, Medical Records Specialist, 3 years
Teamwork!!! Across the locations, great teamwork is what sets Lifewell apart. This is a great atmosphere to ask questions, learn, and grow. There is always a friendly Lifewell employee to point you in the right direction. And it all begins with the great attitudes that I’ve personally noticed from leadership.
Daniel S, Peer Support Associate, 2 years
In my time working with Lifewell SMI Clinics, I have seen that this agency embraces transparency, strives for excellence and quality in all aspects of our service provision, promotes a healthy work-life balance, and supports its employees all around.
Dominique L, Assistant Director, 6 years
I love the work that we do as a company I truly feel like Lifewell is changing so many lives!! We work together as a team providing the best care we can, and the biggest thing I like about Lifewell is that the patients/ clients matter to us.
Rebecca B, Medical Assistant, 6 months
I’ve been employed with Lifewell for almost 7 years. Not only has Lifewell been a great company to work for, but they have also continued to provide education, support, and guidance as I continue to grow as a professional in my field. I love Lifewell’s ability to allow staff to seek out leadership opportunities to meet employee professional goals.
Kandis B, Program Manager, 6 years
The experience I have gained from my time at Lifewell has been invaluable to my career. Through my employment, I have learned an exuberant amount of knowledge through peer and leadership collaboration, as well as field experience; which has further enhanced my expertise in the mental health field.
Breck V, ACT Clinical Coordinator, 3 years
Pay & Benefits
Competitive Pay
Paid Time Off & Sick Time
Holiday Pay
Variety of Health Insurance Plans
Personal Benefit Shopper
403(b) Retirement Plan
Wellness Program with Incentive Pay
Employee Assistance Program
Reimbursement of Licensure fees
NHSC Loan Repayment Program
Values & Extras
- Client Centered and Client Focused
- Internal Career Growth Opportunities
- Learning and Development Opportunities
- Teamwork
- Various Work Schedules
- Employee Discounts
Lifewell has multiple locations in the Phoenix metro area listed as approved sites under the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) program. This program offers Loan Repayment opportunities to licensed providers who provide direct patient care.
