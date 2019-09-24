Competitive Pay

Your work at Lifewell gets rewarded with industry-competitive compensation and benefits.



Paid Time Off & Sick Leave

Enjoy time away from work to recharge, travel, take care of personal matters or spend time with family and friends. Regular full-time employees start off with 2 weeks per year and earn up to 5 weeks per year of time-off depending on the length of service.



Holiday Pay

We provide 10 paid Holidays each year.



Variety of Health Insurance Plans

We offer over 10 different health insurance plans to choose from, including PPO & HSA Plans, to personalize your healthcare options for you and your family’s needs.



Personal Benefit Shopper

A unique online shopping experience that will offer suggestions and recommendations to help you make the best decision for all of your insurance needs.



403(b) Retirement Plan

Start planning for retirement! Make your own contributions as soon as you would like and after one year of employment, you will receive Lifewell’s discretionary match and employer contributions.



Wellness Program with Incentive Pay

Getting healthy pays off! Earn rewards by engaging and participating in our Wellness Program.



Employee Assistance Program

Help is here when you need it: Our comprehensive Employees Assistance Program offers counseling as well as coaching regarding financial, legal and daily living issues.



Reimbursement of Licensure Fee

We support professional staff development and offer reimbursement for certain clinical licensure application/renewal fees for staff to obtain and/or maintain independent licensure.



NHSC Loan Repayment

We are an accredited facility under the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) and this program offers potential student loan repayment to licensed mental health providers and professionals working at accredited Lifewell sites.