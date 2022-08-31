Join Our Team
Working at Lifewell is life changing. For both you and our clients. Our culture is one of empowerment and purpose, where you’ll be able to pursue life and career goals while providing best in class services for our clients.
Featured Positions
Residential Treatment Manager
$5,000 Sign-on/Retention Bonus! As Lifewell’s Licensed Manager you will oversee our Residential Treatment program, that works with pregnant women…
Licensed Therapist
Registered Nurse
Our Benefits
Competitive Pay
Paid Time Off & Sick Time
Growth & Development Opportunities
Variety of Health Insurance Plans
403(b) Retirement Plan
Health & Wellness Rewards
Reimbursement of Licensure Fees
Lifewell is an awesome company to work for. They care about their employees and it truly shows from the top down. The company is doing the best they can to help our patients and that is important to me as an employee. It’s one of the main reasons I work here!
Sue G, Executive Assistant, 2 years
In the 3 years I’ve been with Lifewell, I’ve grown both personally and professionally. The support of my supervisor, coworkers, leadership and the experience gained from the members we serve has been invaluable. Working at Lifewell has made me feel part of an extended family, which I value because when things get challenging, I know someone is always there.
Stephanie P, Medical Records Specialist, 3 years
Teamwork!!! Across the locations, great teamwork is what sets Lifewell apart. This is a great atmosphere to ask questions, learn, and grow. There is always a friendly Lifewell employee to point you in the right direction. And it all begins with the great attitudes that I’ve personally noticed from leadership.
Daniel S, Peer Support Associate, 2 years
In my time working with Lifewell SMI Clinics, I have seen that this agency embraces transparency, strives for excellence and quality in all aspects of our service provision, promotes a healthy work-life balance, and supports its employees all around.
Dominique L, Assistant Director, 6 years
I love the work that we do as a company I truly feel like Lifewell is changing so many lives!! We work together as a team providing the best care we can, and the biggest thing I like about Lifewell is that the patients/ clients matter to us.
Rebecca B, Medical Assistant, 6 months
I’ve been employed with Lifewell for almost 7 years. Not only has Lifewell been a great company to work for, but they have also continued to provide education, support, and guidance as I continue to grow as a professional in my field. I love Lifewell’s ability to allow staff to seek out leadership opportunities to meet employee professional goals.
Kandis B, Program Manager, 6 years
It’s amazing working for Lifewell. So much opportunity with so many years. Lifewell is all around a great place to work.
Isabel R., Claims Specialist, 5 years
- Client-focused care
- Career training
- Advancement opportunities
- Flexible work schedule
- Collaborative culture
- Education reimbursement
