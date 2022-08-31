Join Our Team

 Careers - Lifewell
A life changing career.
A career changing lives.

Working at Lifewell is life changing. For both you and our clients. Our culture is one of empowerment and purpose, where you’ll be able to pursue life and career goals while providing best in class services for our clients.

Start a career of hope, health, and healing.

Residential Treatment Managerexternal link

$5,000 Sign-on/Retention Bonus! As Lifewell’s Licensed Manager you will oversee our Residential Treatment program, that works with pregnant women…

Licensed Therapistexternal link

$5,000 Sign-on/Retention Bonus! As a Therapist at Lifewell you will conduct screenings, assessments, treatment planning, case load management…

Registered Nurseexternal link

$6,000 Sign-on/Retention Bonus! As Lifewell’s RN in our outpatient clinics, you will provide nursing services to members including engagement, assessment…

Our Benefits

At Lifewell, you’ll enjoy a supportive work environment while being rewarded and empowered to fulfill your passions and balance work/life goals. Contact us for specific benefit details.
Competitive Pay

Paid Time Off & Sick Time

Growth & Development Opportunities

Variety of Health Insurance Plans

403(b) Retirement Plan

Health & Wellness Rewards

Reimbursement of Licensure Fees

NHSC Loan Repayment Program

Lifewell is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Our story, their words.

Who better to tell you how Lifewell provides life-changing careers than the people whose lives have been changed by their careers at Lifewell?

Meet Letricia

Asst. Director of SMI Clinics

Meet Nicholas

Housing Manager

Meet Billie

Rehabilitation Specialist

    A career you can believe in.

    • Client-focused care
    • Career training
    • Advancement opportunities
    • Flexible work schedule
    • Collaborative culture
    • Education reimbursement
